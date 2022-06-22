Thanks for the beautiful building

To the editor,

As another Aberdeen citizen I would also like to thank the school board and taxpayers for the beautiful Performing Arts Center. It is a wonder to behold, really, and I had to pinch myself the first time I walked through the door to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. It is a facility we could hardly imagine for ourselves as performing groups.

Like Julie Millett, I want to appeal to the school board and the city to finish the landscaping. I agree with all the points Julie made and know with dedication and sacrifice we can find the money and manpower to accomplish this. We will help. As citizens we seriously want this project completed.

Sincerely,

Wanda McCombs

