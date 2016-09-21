Aberdeen Community Calendar

Want to know more upcoming events? Subscribe to The Aberdeen Times today!
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Food distribution 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aberdeen Food Bank
Quilt meeting 7 p.m. at high school library
AHS girls’ basketball – home with Bear Lake at 5:30/7 p.m.
AHS wrestling double dual at Shelley – weigh in at 4 p.m.
Bingo at American Legion Hall 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
AHS boys’ basketball – home with Soda Springs at 4/5:30/7 p.m.
Annual Mennonite Soup Supper at Mennonite Fellowship Hall – 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Middle school musical “Lion King, Jr.” in high school auditorium – 7 p.m.
AHS girls’ basketball at Soda Springs – 5:30/7 p.m.
AHS wrestlers at Wendell wrestling tournament – weigh in at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Middle school musical “Lion King, Jr.” in high school auditorium – 2 p.m.
AHS boys’ basketball – home with American Falls at 4/5:30/7 p.m.
AHS wrestlers at Wendell wrestling tournament
Monday, Jan. 16
Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet at Mennonite Fellowship Hall – 7 p.m.
Middle school musical “Lion King, Jr.” in high school auditorium – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Christian Fellowship Women’s brunch – 10 a.m. at Fairview Inn
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Community Health Fair at middle school – 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
School board 5:30 p.m. in district boardroom
AHS boys’ basketball at Malad – 4:30/6/7:30 p.m.
AHS girls’ basketball – home with Malad at 5:30/7 p.m.
Bingo at American Legion Hall 6 p.m.
Hello. I’m a case manager for a client in American Falls. I am interested in activities we can do during the day on Wednesday. If there is anything, please let me know. Thank you 🙂