TO ADVERTISE IN EITHER PAPER CONTACT

Advertising Manager

Debbie Crompton

press3@press-times.com

(208) 226-5294

TO ADVERTISE ON THE INTERNET CONTACT

Webmaster

Daniel Moore

press2@press-times.com

(208) 226-5294

POWER COUNTY PRESS & ABERDEEN TIMES

DEADLINES: Deadline for both papers is Friday at 5 p.m., prior to Wednesday publication. When a holiday falls on a Monday or Friday prior to publication, the deadline is moved to the Thursday prior to publication by 5 p.m.

MECHANICAL REQUIREMENTS: Both papers are seven columns wide, equalling 11 picas wide or 1.75 inches. The classified page is eight columns wide, equalling 9 picas wide or 1.5 inches. The height of the paper is 21.5 inches. Read the print rate card here.

CLASSIFIEDS

All classified advertising appears in a joint section for both newspapers and on our web site.

Display classified rate is $9.60 per column inch. Word ads for the classified page are: $8.00 for the first insertion (Up to 20 words, 10¢ per additional word), and $6.00 for each additional week (Up to 20 words, 10¢ per additional word).

Classified advertising which must be billed will be charged an additional $1.00.

ONLINE RATES

For more information regarding online advertising. Please contact Daniel Moore at 208-226-5294.

COLOR/INSERTS/OBITUARIES

Cost per color, per newspaper is $100. That cost may be reduced if color is shared or it meets other requirements.

Cost for inserts is $170 for The Power County Press and $85 for The Aberdeen Times, based on four page broadsheet or eight page tabloid (or less). Additional pages increase the cost $20 for The Press and $10 for The Times for each additional four broadsheet pages.

The charge for placing an obituary is 10¢ per word, per newspaper. Pictures are an additional $5, per newspaper. If a short death notice is preferred there will be no charge. Obituaries also appear on our web site.