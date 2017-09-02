TO ADVERTISE IN EITHER PAPER CONTACT
Good Bye and Thank You
I want to tell everyone here in American Falls that after some time, prayer and thought I have decided to take a position with another police department in the state. I am leaving you with a heavy heart but will cherish the memories that we have made together. I have many fond memories of you and the time that I have watched your families grow and change. I want to thank all of you for the love and support that you have shown not only me but also to my family. I have felt nothing but love for this community. I will miss you and the time that we have spent together. Thank you all so much.