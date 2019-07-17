Barbara Roe Nash

Barbara Kate Roe Nash passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born July 11, 1931, in Garland, UT, to Kate Wade and Harold Roe. Her family moved to Salt Lake City where she grew up and she graduated from South High School.

She married Virl Hone Nash on April 29, 1950 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 29, 1956. After their marriage they moved to Tyhee, ID, then American Falls, Aberdeen, and Rexburg, ending up in Aberdeen.

Her greatest happiness and joy came from taking care of her family and loving her grandchildren. She enjoyed several creative activities including painting, sewing, knitting, and embroidery. She always had multiple projects she was working on. She was always an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in various positions.

Barbara is survived by: her husband of 69 years, Virl Nash; children, Gayleen Chandler, Pocatello; Glenda Evans (David), Salt Lake City, UT; Blair Nash (Sheryl), Roseburg, OR; Peggy Lowder (Ronnie), Aberdeen; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Nash, Tooele, UT; 30 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and her sisters Lucille Childs and Alice Behrmann, both of Salt Lake City. She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Brent, Susan, Blake, Kathleen; grandson Brian Nash; son-in-law Leroy Chandler and siblings Frank Roe, Phyllis Slay, Florence Lewis, Evelyn Siefried, Betty Welch, and Marie Nash.

A viewing was held Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. and followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Aberdeen LDS Church at 149 W Central Ave, Aberdeen, ID. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.