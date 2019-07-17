Clint and Myrna Phillips serve as grand marshals of Pioneer Day

The theme for this year’s Pioneer Day celebration held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Aberdeen this Saturday, July 20, is “Gathering Israel”. Clint and Myrna Phillips, this year’s grand marshals, have strived to be faithful to the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout their lives.

Clint was born in Aberdeen, about two miles west of his current home, on May 27, 1933, to Eddie J. and Ione Phillips, and has lived in…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!