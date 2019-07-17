Rockland transfer station closed after communication issues arise between Rockland City and Power County

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

A communication breakdown between the city of Rockland and Power County officials resulted in the closing of the Rockland transfer station. The transfer station, where local residents can drop off garbage, is run by the county but sits on property owned by the city.

The county recently revamped the property in a remodel that cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. County officials said the remodel was necessary because county trucks …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!