May 20, 1949 – July 13, 2019

Marilyn L. Wetzel of American Falls passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday July 13, 2019. Marilyn was the second of four children born to Raymond and Virginia Morris on May 20, 1949 in American Falls, ID. She attended school in Rockland, ID, where she graduated in 1967.

Marilyn married Robert Wetzel in 1974 and at that time she became a loving mother to two sons. The family would like to say a special thank you to Susan Barrett for taking such good care of Marilyn during the last 15 months.

Marilyn is survived by: her husband of 45 years, Robert Wetzel; her son, Rob Wetzel (Michael Carter); granddaughter, Brittni (Charles) Jones; great-granddaughter, Brylee Jones; siblings, Melvin (Karla) Morris, Vivian (Ivan) Charles and Dean (Angie) Morris.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Kyle Wetzel; nephew, Jared Morris; and niece, Katie Morris Garcia.

Services were held at Davis-Rose Mortuary Thursday, July 18, with a graveside committal at the Falls View Cemetery.

