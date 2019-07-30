Published in The Power County Press July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019.IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICTOF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWERCase No.: CV39-19-0119SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATIONAMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,Plaintiff,vs.CHRISTINE HERNANDEZ (DECEASED) AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS, AND DEVISEES OF CHRISTINE HERNANDEZ; LONNIE HERNANDEZ; JOHNNY HERNANDEZ; THE SECRETARY OF THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF IDAHO, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND WELFARE, ESTATE RECOVERY; DOES I THROUGH XX, AS INDIVIDUALS WITH AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY which may commonly be known as 245 Cleveland Street, American Falls, ID 83211,Defendants. TO: CHRISTINE HERNANDEZ (DECEASED) AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS, AND DEVISEES OF CHRISTINE HERNANDEZ; JOHNNY HERNANDEZ; DOES I THROUGH XX, AS INDIVIDUALS WITH AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PLAINTIFF. The nature of the claim against you is for, among other things, the judicial foreclosure of the real property located at 245 Cleveland Street, American Falls, Idaho 83211. The Court may enter judgment against you without further notice unless you respond. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that in order to defend this lawsuit, an appropriate written response must be filed with the above-designated Court, 543 Bannock Ave. American Falls, ID 83211, (208) 226-7611, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons on you. If you fail to so respond, the Court may enter judgment against you as demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Power County Courthouse at 543 Bannock, American Falls, Idaho 83211, (208) 226-7611, or the attorney for the Plaintiff, David M. Swartley, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP, 702 W. Idaho Street, Suite 1100, Boise, Idaho 83702, (208) 947-7264. If you wish to seek the advice or representation by an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. An appropriate written response requires compliance with Rule 10(a)(1) and other Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure and shall also include: 1. The title and number of this case. 2. If your response is an Answer to the Complaint, it must contain admissions or denials of the separate allegations of the Complaint and other defenses you may claim. 3. Your signature, mailing address, and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address, and telephone number of your attorney. 4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to Plaintiff’s attorney, as designated above. To determine whether you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above-named court. Dated: Signed: 7/22/2019 03:43 PMClerk of the District CourtBy: Emma Ney, Deputy

