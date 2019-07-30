Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019.Nathan J. Cuoio (ISB# 9203)MERRILL & MERRILL,CHARTERED109 N. Arthur, 5th FloorPocatello, Idaho 83204(208) 232-2286(208) 232-2499 Telefaxnate@merrillandmerrill.com IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWERMAGISTRATE DIVISIONCASE NO. CV39-19-0201NOTICE TO CREDITORSIN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUSTIN C. PRATHER,Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miranda Prather has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to Miranda Prather, c/o Nathan J. Cuoio, Merrill & Merrill, Chartered, 109 North Arthur 5th Floor, Pocatello, Idaho 83204, or filed with the District Court of the Sixth Judicial District of the State of Idaho, in and for the County of Power, Magistrate’s Division. DATED this 25th day of July, 2019MERRILL & MERRILL,CHARTEREDBy: Nathan J. CuoioAttorneys for PersonalRepresentative

