Rockland notice of public hearing

Published in The Power County Press July 31, Aug. 7, 2019.NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REQUEST TO VACATE A PORTION OF THE UNDEVELOPED SECTION OF NORTH PINE AND MAIN STREET. The Rockland City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 13, at 6:00 P.M., at the Rockland City Hall Building in Rockland, Idaho, for the purpose of giving consideration to vacating a portion of the undeveloped section of North Pine and Main Street adjacent to LOTS 12 through 16, BLOCK 4, ROCKLAND HOUTZ ADDITION, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, AS requested by Karl Ostler. A copy of the written request, legal description and map can be obtained from the Rockland City Hall during office hours 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., Monday and Wednesday. Any and all persons shall have the opportunity to be heard at the public hearing. The commission may limit oral testimony to three minutes. Written comments or objections will need to be received no later than August 12, 2019 by 1 P.M. to the Rockland City Hall or mail to P.O. Box 113, Rockland, Idaho 83271. Publish: July 31, 2019 and August 7, 2019.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!