MCM Storage plans auction

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times July 31, Aug. 7, 2019. A public auction will be held at MCM Storages, 480 Johnson St., American Falls, ID, at 10:00 a.m. on 8-10-2019. All contents of Unit #17, consisting of furniture and miscellaneous household items, will be sold to the highest bidder. The last known renter of this unit was Francisca Perez, Box 667, American Falls, ID. Call Cheryl at 208-709-2557 for more information.

