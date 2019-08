Funeral Notice

Darrell Kenneth Quinn, 82, beloved father and friend, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in American Falls.

Funeral services will be performed by Pastor Jon Beake at St. John’s Lutheran Church, American Falls, on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m. A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. before the funeral service. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.