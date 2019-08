Death Notice

Sylvia Puente, 58, of American Falls, ID, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Silvia was best known as Tita.

She leaves behind her mother, Virginia Puente; siblings, Socorro, Vicente Jr., Ruben, Armando, Irma and Maggie; children, Rebecca, David and Mario.

Services were Friday July 19. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.