Necessity is mother of invention

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

It has been said that necessity is the mother of invention. Add to that a sense of curiosity and wonder and you come to the root of most of what we enjoy as common conveniences.

Fifty years ago in the remote regions of northeastern Nevada I sat with my grandparents watching on a black and white TV with rabbit-ear antennae in anticipation and awe as Apollo lunar lander Eagle touched down on the moon. After the giant leap for mankind we held our collective breath to see if they would make it home. While I was only nine years old it felt really good to be an American and I marveled with my grandparents on how what we had watched over the course of eight days could actually have happened.

Things we take for granted every day are enjoyed because of necessity, innovation, curiosity and wonder. I am sure you have heard that there is more technology in a common cell phone today than what it took to put men on the moon and bring them home. Yet, today we take for granted our cell phones, the marvel of Apollo 11 and much of what goes on around us and that we enjoy. The sense of wonder and a common goal somehow seem to get lost in the personal need for ‘me,’ seldom focusing on the we or that singular step and leap made on behalf of all of us.

While what follows in no portion or scale equates to what Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin accomplished, I have marveled lately at what our city crews have been able to accomplish with such limited means. Yes indeed necessity is the mother of innovation.

Case in point, our street crew working in conjunction with the parks and water departments has been able to rebuild several streets this summer for a fraction of the traditional costs. Asphalt was ground up, street beds compacted, oil was added to the old asphalt which was laid back in place, last week chips were applied and soon they will be sealed with a thin coat of road oil.

In that same manner the street crew worked with the parks department to begin the massive task of willow abatement along the beach at Willow Bay. The local Lions Club has worked with Jenna Hansen, a senior at AFHS, to install a new dog park at Lee Street as councilwoman Kristen Jensen has written several grants to help equip it.

My thanks also is extended to the four of you who have volunteered to be a part of the water working group as we collaborate to determine how to replace 13 miles of outdated and undersized water lines. I would welcome eight more community members willing to help find a solution to this huge task. I am sorry I can’t tell you what the time investment will be to see a solution found and followed through to its completion. I can tell you that it is a problem that will not go away and it will only get worse with time. I know too that free time is one of our most precious commodities. I do not make this request for your help lightly.

You may have noticed that time somehow got away from me as I didn’t get my request in this spring to the American Falls Historical Preservation Commission who have traditionally identified our city’s spring and fall best flower gardens. I meant to publish their report last week but if you read that column you will understand why I didn’t.

The commission’s report follows. I would like to thank them and the many others who work to make American Falls a place we can all be proud of and I continue to marvel at what we can do as we all work together, a singular step at a time making American Falls the very best place to live.

A cold early summer turning hot in late June has not been kind to the labors of some A.F. gardeners. Still the labors of many have maintained the beauty of the city. Our American Falls Historical Preservation Commission is especially proud of our library’s beautiful flower gardens. The best of the rest should include 905 Hillcrest, 740 Pierce, 905 Falls, 735 Hutchinson, 1621 Falls, and 446 Cleveland.

To make sure you recognize all of our beautiful city flower gardens drive past the following that we enjoyed: 355 Autumn Way, 575 Snowflake St., 355 Washington, 475 Adams, 216 Adams, 330 Jackson, 431 Calder, 667 Bennett, 827 Fillmore, 1623 Falls, 193 Howard, 156 Hayes, 433 Hayes, 114 Grant, 246 McKinley and 330 Ft. Hall.

If we missed yours we apologize and appreciate the efforts of all the city’s gardeners.

Until next week…