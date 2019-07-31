Chamber prepares for A.F. Day events

The Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for American Falls Day on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The 2019 American Falls Day theme is “Rockin’ the Falls!” There will be a variety of activities, vendors, food and entertainment.

Park vendor booth applications and information are on the front page of the chamber website at www.amfallschamber.com. Complete the application and mail with payment to the chamber ASAP to secure a spot.

Vendors must check-in at the Chamber booth at the park on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3 before setup will be allowed. No setup the previous night….

