Lady golfers offer appreciation

To the editor,

The American Falls Ladies Golf Association held its annual Ladies Invitational Tournament on Wednesday, July 17. We had a great turnout and the tournament was once again one of the best in Southeast Idaho.

This success was due in large part because of sponsors and donors who provided support; many of who have supported our tournament for many years. For the past 10 years we have used our invitational to support Drive for the Cure, an organization that provides free or reduced fee mammograms for women who cannot pay for a mammogram. This year we raised $3,225 for Drive for the Cure.

We wish to thank the supporters who made our tournament a great success. Hole sponsors include Mike’s Automotive Repair, Ace Hardware-Aberdeen, Ace Hardware-American Falls, Advantage Plus Credit Union, All Coverage Insurance, AMS, Anderson’s Body & Glass, Bank of Commerce, CHS Bingham Co-op-American Falls, Burge Construction, Davis-Rose Mortuary, Debbie (Gary) Tiede, Direct Communications, Driscoll Potatoes, E & R Trucking, Falls Grill & Chill, Farm Bureau, Idaho Central Credit Union, Jim and Debbie Tiede, Ken’s Market, Krehbiel’s Sales & Service-Aberdeen, Kyle Whitnah, Les Schwab Tire-American Falls, Mountain States Oilseeds, Mr. Petrol’s, Pumpco, Rock Bottom, Rockland Pharmacy, Sandpiper Restaurant-Pocatello, Shane and Kim West, Sierra Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Stotz Equipment, Teresa Nordquist and Thresher Artisan Wheat.

Additional donors include Country Health Store/Country Kitchen-Aberdeen, Double M, Flower Girl, Mary Annen, Mocha Shack, NAPA Auto Parts, Pizza Hut, Power County Hospital, R&G Potato, Rebecca Allen Mary Kay-Ogden, Soft Touch Car Wash, Sr. Iguanas-Pocatello, US Bank-American Falls, Wingers-Pocatello, Stephanie Hahn, Marlene Wagstaff, Evelyn Michaelson, Sharee Sprague.

The ladies association is grateful to everyone who helped us make this year’s tournament a success.

Evelyn Michaelson

Sharee Sprague

2019 Tournament Coordinators