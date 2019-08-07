Roundabout construction set for 2022

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

American Falls’ first roundabout should be online in 2022.

The Idaho Transportation Department shared final plans for a roundabout slated for Highway 39 and Pocatello Avenue in American Falls. They shared the plans at an open house on Thursday, Aug. 1, in American Falls.

Construction will take about four months to complete, and will be scheduled around harvest and planting season. Two lanes will be open at all times during construction.

Over the next two years, ITD will be finalizing designs and obtaining easements for the roundabout, said Dan …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!