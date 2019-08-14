Locals do well at the Power County Rodeo

The Power County Rodeo Committee announced the results from the Power County Rodeo, Saturday through Monday, Aug. 3 through Aug. 5.

During the rodeo on Saturday, Corey Simpson won the bareback competition with 60 points. No one qualified for the saddle bronc competition.

Houston Thomas and Chance Moldenhauer took first in team roping with a time…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!