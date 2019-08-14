U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo meets with Power County residents

by VaLonna Wardell

Press Staff Writer

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is holding meetings across Idaho during the months of August and September. Crapo is continuing his plans to visit unincorporated areas of the state as well as towns. He held a meeting Friday, Aug 9, at Kenneth Koompin’s Shop at 2 p.m. The meeting started with everyone standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sen. Crapo said he was enjoying being out of Washington which is like a war zone fighting the …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!