Conference of the birds

Thousands of years ago the beautiful island of Sri Lanka was completely uninhabited and hundreds of animals lived freely and happily. Many of the birds loved being on the coast overlooking the Gulf of Bengal. They enjoyed the cool breeze and admired the sunset.

A couple of seagulls that would soon have chicks were thinking where to lay their eggs. I don’t want to put them near the shore, because the waves of the sea can come and take them away, the mother explained. Maybe it is better to put them near the lagoon or a pond.

Don’t think that, our ancestors always put them here. If the sea comes and takes them, I will teach him a lesson, said the father.

The mom put the eggs on the shore and moments later the two flew away in search of food. When they returned they realized that the tide had grown. They looked for their eggs and noticed that the sea had taken them. Both broke into tears. After a while, he said: don’t cry anymore, you will see what I am going to do. The sea will regret its bad mistake.

The next day he summoned all the birds and explained what happened. Think about what happened to me can also happen to you. We have to do something, he urged them. Everyone agreed so they called the golden eagle, for his advice. He was very upset about what happened.

He told them: although I lay my eggs up high, I understand your concern, I propose to dry the sea, I will call all the eagles to drink the water and leave it dry.

Hidden on the cliff was on old wise man, he observed the meeting. This man was known for his equity. So he simply offered to help, just when the eagles were about to fulfill their threat.

One moment, he said: think about what you are going to do. I understand that they are angry with the sea, but if they dry it hundreds of small fish will also die. All the inhabitants who have done nothing wrong will also die. In short it will be an injustice! All ashamed, they said: so what do you propose? I propose to speak with the sea so that it will never take eggs again. Everyone agreed.

So the sea repented of his actions and returned all the eggs he had taken from the beach. They say that ever since then the waves of Sri Lanka are careful and short and they never drag eggs.

Difficulties cause people to act without thinking, and that their actions are unfair and by achieving their goal at the expense of whatever they are able to destroy instead of fixing everything with fair treatment. Romans 12:19 (NKJV) ” Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine…”

Your Pastors Adrian and Ana Ruiz await you at Templo Emanuel, 280 Polk St., American Falls, ID. Translated by Ruth Ramirez.

Conferencia de los pájaros

Miles de años atrás la hermosa isla de Sri Lanka estaba por completo deshabitada y cientos de animales vivían libres y contentos. A algunos pájaros les encantaba estar en la costa que da al Golfo de Bengala para disfrutar de la brisa fresca y admirar la puesta del sol.

Una pareja de gaviotas que pronto tendrían polluelos estaban pensando donde poner sus huevos. No quiero ponerlos cerca de la orilla, porque las olas del mar pueden venir y llevárselos, explico la mamá, tal vez sea mejor ponerlos cerca de la laguna o un estanque.

No pienses eso. Nuestros ancestros siempre los pusieron aquí. Si el mar viene y se los lleva le daré una lección, afirmo el papá.

Mamá puso lo s huevos en la orilla y momentos después los dos se fueron volando en busca de comida. Cuando regresaron se dieron cuenta que la marea había crecido. Buscaron sus huevos y notaron que el mar se los había llevado. Ambos rompieron en llanto. Pasando un rato, él dijo: Ya no llores, vas a ver lo que voy a hacer, el mar se arrepentirá de su mala acción.

Al día siguiente convoco a todos los pájaros y explico lo ocurrido. Piensen lo que me paso a mi les puede ocurrir a ustedes también, tenemos que hacer algo, los urgió. Todos estaban de acuerdo así que llamaron al águila real, para su consejo. Esta se disgusto mucho tras lo acontecido.

Les dijo: aunque yo pongo mis huevos en las alturas, comprendo su preocupación, propongo secar el mar, llamaré a todas las águilas para que beban sus aguas y quede seco.

Oculto en el acantilado un viejo sabio, observo la reunión. Este hombre era conocido por su equidad. Así que sin más se ofreció a ayudar, justo cuando las águilas se disponían a cumplir su amenaza.

Un momento, dijo: piensen lo que van a hacer. Comprendo que estén enojados con el mar, pero si lo secan cientos de pececillos también morirán. Todos los habitantes que nada malo han hecho también morirán. En fin será una injusticia! Todos avergonzados, le dijeron: ¿Entonces que propones? Les propongo hablar con el mar para que nunca más se lleve sus huevos. Todos estuvieron de acuerdo.

Así el mar arrepentido de su acción, volvió a la playa todos los huevos que se había llevado. Dicen que desde entonces, las olas de Sri Lanka son cuidadosas y cortas y jamás arrastran los huevos.

Las dificultades ocasionan que las personas actúen sin pensar, y que sus acciones sean injustas y por conseguir su fin a costa de lo que sea son capaces de destruir en vez de arreglar todo con un trato justo. Romanos 12:19 No os venguéis vosotros mismos, amados míos, sino dejad lugar a la ira de Dios…

Pastores Adrián y Ana Ruiz te esperan en Templo Emanuel, 280 Polk St., Am. Falls. Raducida por Ruth Ramirez.

