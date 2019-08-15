A.F. eyes nearly $9 million budget

Public hearing set to discuss rate increase for utilities

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The City of American Falls is looking at a budget increase of 9 percent, from $8.2 million to $8.8 million, for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The city held a public hearing for the budget on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The final vote on the budget will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

No citizens commented during the public hearing. Much of the budget remains similar to last year’s budget, said Robyn Herndon, city clerk. However, the increased budget includes a rate increase for water, sewer and garbage.

The city is considering a $4 increase in utility fees, from $85 to $89 for a home, to…

