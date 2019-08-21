Three Family Yard Sale

3 Family Yard Sale. 618 Calder Ave., American Falls, Idaho. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 23rd and 24th (Friday and Saturday). Cash only and all sales final. Lots of women’s clothes, boy’s clothes up to size 4T, men’s clothes, holiday decorations, stroller and baby items, gas grill, children’s toys, shoes, books, home décor, craft supplies and kitchen glass wear. Lots of clothes, shoes and items with tags still on them, never used or worn.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!