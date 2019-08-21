Work continues on Fremont Avenue

All of the paving will be done on Fremont Avenue and Fifth West before the first football game in Aberdeen on Friday, Aug. 30, according to Mayor Larry Barrett. He reported to council members Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer, that the curb and gutter should be done and the street could possibly be paved on Monday, Aug. 19.

Barrett said without all the help from the farmers and from Bingham County, the project wouldn’t be possible. The farmers were willing to provide trucks and drivers so the city could dig up 18 inches of dirt from the road areas and haul it to the gravel pit. The county had one grader and driver and spent quite a bit of time cutting down the road so the city and farmers could haul the dirt out…

