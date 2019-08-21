Governor, Simplot son attend elementary school ribbon cutting

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

With some hard work by project managers and employees, the new J.R. Simplot Elementary was ready to be open to the public, said American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new building.

People said they had to have it ready for the a visit by the governor, so they did, Jensen joked at the ceremony.

“People around town were saying the school is not going to be ready,” Jensen said. “But it’s ready…

