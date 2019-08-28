Falls Irrigation election notice

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 2019.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE FALLS IRRIGATION DISTRICT:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held for the purpose of electing a Director for Voting District #2 and Voting District #3 of the Falls Irrigation District, Power County, Idaho, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Polls will be open from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

POLLING PLACE FOR ALL VOTING DISTRICTS:

The Boardroom of the

Falls Irrigation District

310 Valdez St.

American Falls, Idaho

TO BE A QUALIFIED ELECTOR, you must be:

1. At least 18 years of age

2. A qualified elector of the State of Idaho

3. A resident of Power County

4. The owner of land (district acres classed as irrigable acres) located within the boundaries of the Falls Irrigation Dis-trict, which is currently being assessed by the District. Interruptible water rental acres are not considered to be district acres.

THE VACANCY TO BE FILLED in Voting District #2 is currently held by David Zimmerman and Voting District #3 is currently held by Kim West. The terms for these new Directors will expire as of January 1, 2022.

QUALIFIED CANDIDATES desiring to serve in this position may pick up a petition form at the Falls Irrigation District Office during regular business hours. To fill this vacancy, you must be a qualified elector and you must own land in the Voting District in which you desire to serve. A map is available at the District Office from which to determine your Voting District.

PETITIONS MUST BE FILED with the District Secretary between 60 and 40 days before the election date (after September 6, 2019 and before September 26, 2019).

IF ONLY ONE QUALIFIED CANDIDATE FILES a legal petition for each of the vacancies, the candidates will be declared elected and no election will be held.

Terrell O. Sorensen

Secretary Treasurer

Falls Irrigation District