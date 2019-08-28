Carolyn Christine Sherrill, 83, of Aberdeen, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was born on November 13, 1935 to Hugh and Mildred Allred.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Janice) Sherrill of Aberdeen; grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and godchildren; brothers David Allred of Layton, UT, and Gary (Flossie) Allred of Sandy, UT; nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Mildred Allred, grandson Brian Jon Sherrill, sister-in-law Shirley Allred, nephew Mike Allred, as well as her best friend Joy Blivin.

Carolyn was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

Inurnment will take place at Larkin Cemetery in Sandy, UT, at a private graveside ceremony which will be held at a later date.

