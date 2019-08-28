Martha Helen (Kramer) Beitz

DOB 10-24-1929 to 8-16-2019

Ontario, OR

Our Beloved Mother passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She went to sleep peacefully after several months of illness.

Martha was the Greatest Mother and Grandmother anyone could ask for. Although, we will miss her so much, we are glad she is now at peace. We want to thank her daughter, Karla, for the many months of care at home and Encompass Hospice for the great care.

Martha and Ralph were from American Falls, ID, where they had grocery stores and motels, later the family moved to Shoshone, ID, where they had the Southside grocery store and Hotel and Theater. In 1983 they moved to Ontario, OR, where they had the Easy Access Motel until they retired.

Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ralph W. Beitz; their son, Ralph W. Beitz Jr.; and baby girl, Helen Ann Beitz. Martha is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Wright of TN and her husband, Steven Wright; daughter, Kristi M. Beitz, and daughter, Karla R. Jones. Martha has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

Martha loved her Sunday’s at Bingo with her dear friends Barb, Peggy, and many other locals. Martha enjoyed many trips to TN and PA to visit family and many grandchildren, also trips to Jackpot and Moscow brought her joy, as well as her yearly class reunion with all of her friends in American Falls.

Services are pending at Lienkaemper Funeral Home in Ontario, OR, and graveside services in American Falls with the Lutheran Church. Donations could also be made to the Veterans of War or any of the cancer societies.