Mayo Parley Haskett was born Oct. 23, 1939 in his grandparents’ home in Red Mesa, CO. He always said that he couldn’t remember much about that event. He thinks his mother was there and his father, but anyone else he’s not sure about. He was the son of Wilma Roberts and Parley Haskett. He tells the story that his mother told about his grandfather trying to milk their cow with one hand, while holding onto him with the other.

When the Second World War broke out, his dad moved them to Pocatello, where he got a job with Morrison Knudsen Construction Co. building the Pocatello Air Base. Housing was at a premium so Grandpa Parley went up City Creek and put up a wall tent and we stayed there all summer. Best adventure of his life! When fall came they moved into a two-room house on North Grant and lived there until he finished the sixth grade at Jefferson grade school.

Mayo married Melba Baker on his 18th birthday and had four wonderful children: Bret (Melanie) Haskett, Russell (Bobbette) Haskett, Andrea (Greg) Hernandez, and Karen (Hunter) Osborne. He loved being with his kids and being in the cattle business made it possible to be with them more.

After 52 years of marriage, Melba passed away and he met and married Vernene Krein. He inherited another new family of wonderful people: Jamie Krein, Kelly Krein, Alaina (Brent) Eldredge, Apryl (Jason) Hunt, Robyn (Kirk) Adkins, Alair (Russell) Palmer, Kryst (Melissa) Krein, and Shane (LeeAnn) Bolgen. Mayo and Vernene were able to travel quite a bit and they both loved that.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Melba, his sister Wilma McCullough and parents, Mayo is survived by his wife Vernene, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mayo was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved hunting deer with his boys and going steelhead fishing. He also loved to fish for bass in the Snake River.

He was a life member of the NRA and made rifles for his children. He was also a charter member of the Idaho Mule Deer Association.

He served as an ordinance worker for four years in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and always said that was the best calling he ever had. He loved his family and he always said that the best thing he ever hoped for was to be remembered as a good neighbor.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, at 1 p.m., with a family viewing starting at 11 a.m. and a public viewing beginning at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services were held immediately following the service. An additional viewing was also held Friday evening, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.