Verba Neibaur

Verba Marie (Davenport) Neibaur, 90, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, ID, surrounded by loving family.

Verba was born March 24, 1929, in Parker, Fremont County, ID, to Ira Davenport and Harriet (Housley) Davenport. She was raised in the Parker/Heman area, and attended high school in Sugar City, ID, where she met her future husband, Seth Ira Neibaur. They were married in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Temple on Aug. 27, 1947.

They lived in Newdale, ID, for the first year of marriage then moved to Idaho Falls, ID, where Seth taught at O.E. Bell Junior High School. Then, in 1952, they moved to American Falls and began farming.

Verba had a variety of interests, which included music (she was an excellent singer), exploring southern Idaho, camping, scuba diving, sailing, gardening, and writing poetry. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for her entire life.

Verba is survived by her four sons and their spouses, Daren and Myra (Wall), Paul and Jeannie (Snell), Kevin and Elaine (Funk), and Mike and Lisa (Lee). She had nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Seth; and two great-grandchildren; as well as by her parents; and all seven of her siblings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bannock Creek Ward, 4010 Hawthorne Rd., Chubbuck, ID (Quinn and Hawthorne). Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, Aug. 30, at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID, and for one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will follow at the Falls View Cemetery, Kingdom Hall Rd. in American Falls, ID.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500.