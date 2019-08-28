Times Opinion

Thanks for help, support to finish Fremont Avenue

To the editor,

As many of you may have noticed, West Fremont Avenue is almost completed. When finished, it will be a welcome addition to our newly built school. This project has been ongoing for over three years. Hoping that we would receive some additional money from a grant, but when this failed to happen, we decided to proceed on our own.

By trading with Bingham County and with the help of the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company, we were able to install the drainage system, saving about $75,000.

Also with trading with the county we were able to get the road surveyed, excavated and the gravel to bring it back up to grade.

I am so very proud and thankful for all the support the city got from the county, canal company and especially from our farming community. Every person I called so graciously volunteered a truck and driver to assist us in the removal of the dirt and hauling of the gravel. By this action from these people the city was able to save about $96,000 from the original bid.

I can’t express how proud and grateful I am of this town and its patrons and their generosity to see this project done.

Again, thank you to all these people:

The City Crew – Robert, Kelvin, Jeff, Vince and Kenny

Bingham County Road and Bridge – Dusty, Troy, John and Dave

Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company – Steve, Dave, JR and Clay

Harper Leavitt Engineering, Inc. – Kyle Jones

KW Farms – Kim, Tanner and Garrett

BBK Farms – Paul, Nic and Greg

Shackelford Farms – Brad, Lance and Mike

Val Wahlen Farms – Val

Hymark Farms – Kevin and Jordan

Driscoll Brothers – Dirk

County Line Farms – Monty

Coma Farms – Conan

Foster Farms – Mark and Bruce

Sincerely,

Mayor Larry Barrett

 

