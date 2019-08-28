School district thanks city, county, farmers for new roads

Aberdeen School District trustees and superintendent Jane Ward said how much they appreciated the work that has been done by the city, Bingham County and area farmers to get Fremont Avenue and Fifth West paved.

Ward, at the regular school board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21, said it makes the school look so much better. Trustees present were Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen. Trustee Mike Shackelford was absent. Wahlen asked if the district could recognize the farmers by name that helped. They donated their trucks and drivers for many days to help get the job done. Ward said she would contact the city to see if she could get the names of the farmers.

