Hospital falls short as construction costs jump

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Hospital District Board of Directors passed a budget of around $10 million in its meeting on Monday, Aug. 19.

Revenue for the hospital is up slightly compared to previous years, Jeremy Claunch, chief financial officer, told the board, pointing things like increased emergency room use.

Claunch projected a slight profit for the Aberdeen Family Clinic. The district opened the clinic in 2017, but it has not yet seen a profit.

Hospital Administrator Dallas Clinger told The Press it takes time for people to switch from their current health care provider to someone new. However, the numbers at the clinic have been up over the last few months, signaling a trend the district hopes will stay.

“I think they are building clientele over there,” Clinger told the board…

