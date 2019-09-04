School resource officer, deputy prosecutor included in 2020 Power County budget

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Power County commissioners approved a nearly $12.9 million budget on Monday, Aug. 26, just a slight increase over last year’s budget.

Included in the budget are two new employees for the county, including a school resource officer for American Falls High School. The resource officer will be paid for by the county and by the American Falls…

