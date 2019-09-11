School property tax increase

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 11, 18, 2019.

NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE BY SCHOOL BOARD

The School District No. 381 has proposed to increase the amount of ad valorem tax dollars it collects by certifying a school emergency fund levy pursuant to section 33-805, Idaho Code for the period July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The total amount of dollars to be collected pursuant to this levy is estimated to be $200,000. The amount of dollars to be collected pursuant to this levy on a typical home of $50,000 taxable value (includes a lot and homeowners exemption) of last year is estimated to be $10. The amount of dollars to be collected pursuant to this levy on a typical farm of $100,000 taxable value of last year is estimated to be $21. The amount of dollars to be collected pursuant to this levy on a typical business of $200,000 taxable value of last year is estimated to be $64.

CAUTION TO THE TAXPAYER: The amounts shown in this schedule do NOT reflect tax charges that are made because of voter approved bond levies, override levies, supplemental levies, or levies applicable to newly annexed property. Also, the amounts shown in this schedule are an estimate only and can vary with the amount of dollars and the levy amount certified and the taxable value of individual property.

Paula Laggis, Business Manager