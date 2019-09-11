South Bingham SCD accepts bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times Sept. 11, 18, 2019.

Grass & Legume Straw

The South Bingham Soil Conservation District is once again accepting bids on grass and legume straw bales located at the Plant Materials Center in Aberdeen. We would like to send a personal invitation to you to participate as you have done in the past. Bids will close on October 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and will be opened on October 2, 2019. Bids may be submitted to the South Bingham Soil Conservation District

SBSCD

58 W Washington Ave

PO Box 854

Aberdeen, ID 83210

There are 124.5 small round bales, totaling 30 tons, average weight is 480-500 pounds per bale. The straw may be inspected by calling (208)397-4501 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m, Monday – Friday to schedule a time. The farm is located at the corner of Vanderford Road and Highway 39. The straw must be paid for upon removal and all straw must be removed by December 1, 2019.