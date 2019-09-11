City sets variance hearing

Published in The Aberdeen Times September 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at City Hall on October 1, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. where all interested persons may be heard. Jose and Maria Rosales at 303 South 2nd West has requested a Variance to build a covered porch in the front of their residence with a setback of 16 feet. The minimum setback is 20 feet from the front property line unless a Variance is granted to allow a shorter distance.

Anyone wishing to be heard on this issue, for or against, is asked to contact the City Clerk at 33 North Main St. or call (208) 397-4161 prior to the public hearing, and then attend the hearing at which time they will be heard.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. If accommodations are needed, please contact City Hall at least 48 hours prior to the hearing.

Linda Balls

City Clerk/Treasurer