The Aberdeen Tiger football team played their season opener against rivals American Falls Beavers Friday, Aug. 30. They won the “War of the Reservoir” game 48-14.

Angel Lemos, Payton Foster and Carlos Serna added first-half touchdown runs for Aberdeen, with Lemos’ and Serna’s each going for 58 yards…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!