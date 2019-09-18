Effie Carla Gardner Adamson Wahlen Baird

Carla Gardner Adamson Wahlen Baird returned to her loving Heavenly Father’s arms on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at her home in American Falls, ID.

Effie Carla was born on Sept. 3, 1943 to Earl and Josephine Jensen Gardner. Carla (as she was known by) loved and served her parents and 11 siblings throughout her life. Many hours were spent together as a family growing and learning.

Carla married Kevin Adamson on March 6, 1961. Together they brought six children into the world. They lived most of their married life in the Sterling area. Kevin was involved in an accident and passed away in July of 1996. She married F. Chester Wahlen March 28, 1997 joining their families of 13 children. Chet took her on many adventures, including scuba diving, but mostly traveling to grandchildren’s sporting events and baptisms. Soon after Chet’s death, Carla moved to American Falls. She reconnected with friends in American Falls who welcomed her with open arms. She married Richard (Dick) Baird on Nov. 2, 2016. Together they served a two-year LDS mission to Little Rock, Arkansas, serving until January 2019. BYU games, family reunions and seeing Sound of Music live became highlights of her life. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with Dick and her extended family reconnecting after their mission.

She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary as a leader and teacher. She served as a temple worker. Everywhere she served giving of her time and love, her smile lit the way.

She obtained her teaching degree from Idaho State University and taught Spanish and accounting at Snake River High School.

She is survived by: her husband, Richard (Dick) Baird; his children, Mike (Nancy) Baird, Barbara Lewis, Jim (Chandra) Baird, Joan Phillips, Daniel Baird; second husband Chet Wahlen’s children, Susan (Mel) Markham, David (Colette) Wahlen, Kim (Denise) Wahlen, Jan (Dave) Baker, Wendy Wahlen, Val (Lori) Wahlen, Eric (Ralene) Wahlen; Carla and first husband Kevin’s children, Paul (Stephanie) Adamson, Denise (Matt) Moody, Kathy (Mike) Blaker, Keri (Mark) Bellows, Jonathan (Tiffani) Adamson and Melissa (Manuel) Rodriguez; family of 11 siblings: Earline Lish, Jeanette (Wes) Andrews, Lucille (LeGrande) Andreasen, Kristy (Bob) Combs, Julie Drollinger, Mike (Alisha) Gardner, Marilyn (Jay) Jackman, Linda Winona Catmull, Ida May Nielsen, Marshall (Kathy) Gardner and Lorin (Jolene) Gardner; and a combined 69 grandchildren and 136 great-grandchildren.

She joins Kevin, Chet, one grandson and three great-grandsons in heaven as she greets her parents and many loving friends.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the American Falls Stake Center (111 Church Place) at 1 p.m. The viewing will be held prior to the funeral starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the E. Carla Adamson Scholarship fund for non-traditional female students. Contact Paul Adamson, Jonathan Adamson or Melissa Rodriguez.