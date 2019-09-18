Thomas David Haynes

Thomas David Haynes passed peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in Pocatello, ID. Dave was born to Edward and Dora Curtis Haynes on Nov. 8, 1941 in Joplin, MO.

Dave had six brothers and two sisters. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He met and wed Carol Ann Haynes in 1961. They were married for 35 wonderful years and shared three children, Laura, Dora, and John. After Carol’s untimely passing, Dave joined in marriage with Sharon Wood for an incredible 15 years. They also shared a son, Steve Wood.

Dave enjoyed fishing, hunting, and searching for and hand making arrow heads. He was his happiest when being outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Anyone that knew Dave knew he was a master at anything he laid hands on. He was skillful with a fishing rod, an expert with a motor, and could fry catfish like no other. Dave was a loyal friend, honorable man, and admirable father and husband. Dave Haynes was the North Star to friends and family and a blessing to many. If you ever met him, you’d never forget him.

He is survived by: his brothers, Frank Roger Haynes, Mickey Haynes, Phyllis Fowler, Sharon Meilicke; and his four children, Laura Haynes, Dora Roberts, John Haynes, Steve Wood; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave is preceded in death by: his father, Edward Asbury Haynes; his mother, Dora Curtis Haynes; Gary Allen Haynes, Sam Rustin, Jimmy Haynes; first wife, Carol Ann Darrington; and second wife, Sharon Lynn Welch Wood Haynes.