The Rockland Bulldogs football team came off a rough first quarter to dominate the Shoshone Indians for Rockland’s homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 13. The Bulldogs won 28-12.

The two touchdowns from Shoshone came in the first quarter. Rockland’s up-tempo style of play clashed with Shoshone, said coach Gerry Hunter…

Read the full story and more in the print edition of The Power County Press!