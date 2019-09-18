City council adopts solid waste removal agreement

Aberdeen City Council members
adopted the renewal of the agreement
for waste disposal services with Snake
River Dispose-All. The renewal is for
ten years of service. Council members
expressed a little hesitation for that
long of an agreement. City attorney
Garrett Sandow said the agreement
did have a clause that stated either side
could get out of the agreement at any
time if they provide 180 days notice.
Council members present, Mary
Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers,
Karl Vollmer and Denise Wahlen, also
approved the pre-treatment…
