City council adopts solid waste removal agreement

Aberdeen City Council members

adopted the renewal of the agreement

for waste disposal services with Snake

River Dispose-All. The renewal is for

ten years of service. Council members

expressed a little hesitation for that

long of an agreement. City attorney

Garrett Sandow said the agreement

did have a clause that stated either side

could get out of the agreement at any

time if they provide 180 days notice.

Council members present, Mary

Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers,

Karl Vollmer and Denise Wahlen, also

approved the pre-treatment…

