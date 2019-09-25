Published in The Power County Press Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 2019.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT

TRANSFER NO. 83596

CITY OF POCATELLO, 911 N 7TH AVE., PO BOX 4169, POCATELLO, ID 83205; has filed Application No. 83596 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 29-7118, 29-7119; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see www.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/wr/QueryNewTransfers/QueryNewTransfers.aspx. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows: Add points of diversion and change the place of use. The points of diversion are in NWSW, Section 9, NWSW, Section 16, and NWNE Section 20, T06S, R33E for a combined 10.01 cfs from ground water. Each point of diversion will be limited to 9.99 cfs. The municipal place of use is within Sections 9, 16, 17, and 20, T06S, R33E for the irrigation of 578.5 acres.

For additional information concerning the property location, contact Eastern Region office at (208) 525-7161. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code Sec. 42-222. Any protest against the proposed change must be filed with the Department of Water Resources, Eastern Region, 900 N SKYLINE DR STE A, IDAHO FALLS ID 83402-1718 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 10/15/2019. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

GARY SPACKMAN, Director

Published on 9/25/2019 and 10/2/2019

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!