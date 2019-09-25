COUNTY ACCEPTS BIDS on TAX DEEDED PROPERTY

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 2019.

NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

Power County invites all interested persons to meet in the lobby of the Power County Courthouse for the PUBLIC AUCTION of property that has been TAX DEEDED. Information on the property is available in the office of the Power County Treasurer, 543 Bannock Avenue, American Falls, Idaho. Bidding will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, October 7th, 2019. The auction will include the following property:

PARCEL #RPA0076-00 located at 242 Grant Str – American Falls, Idaho – Power County, legally described as; Lots 12 & 13, Block 35 AF original townsite.

Owner: Dorothy G. Wortley

Taxes/Certifications $2,321.26

Penalty 46.42

Interest 587.44

Costs 358.00

Minimum Bid for RPA0076-00 $3,313.12

PARCEL #RPA0385-06 located at 555 Johnson Str – American Falls, Idaho – Power County, legally described as; Lots 33 & 34, Block 78 AF original townsite.

Owner: Elvira Nerio

Taxes/Certifications $1,554.98

Penalty 31.10

Interest 365.66

Costs 358.00

Minimum Bid for RPA0385-06 $2,309.74

***A 1970 Safeway 24×40 mobile home, Parcel #MHZ0316-03, also located at 555 Johnson, will be auctioned off at a Sheriff’s sale per Idaho Code 63-1101 immediately after the public auction of above properties.

Power County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and shall have discretionary authority to reject or accept any bid which may be made for an amount less than the total amount of all delinquent taxes, late charges, interest and costs, including other costs associated with the property, advertising, and sale, which may have accrued against the property so offered for sale. Any successful bidder must pay same day as bidding via one of the following; cash (legal currency of the United States), cashier’s check, certified check or money order. Dated this 9th day of September, 2019.

