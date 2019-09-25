Garth Youd, 95

Garth Youd of Aberdeen, ID, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in American Fork, UT, at the age of 95. His response to why he lived so long was, “The devil don’t want me and heaven doesn’t know what to do with me!”

Garth was born in Lakeshore, UT, on March 30, 1924 to Wilford Joseph and Esther Amelia Nelson Youd. He was the second of four children–two boys and two girls (Lorraine, Garth, Leona, and Edsel) all who preceded him in death.

Garth attended Lakeshore Primary School and Spanish Fork High School graduating in 1942. He was drafted in 1943 and served in WWII in the 401st Field Artillery Battalion battling his way across Europe, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked various jobs over the years including soldier, cowboy, mining, oil fields, construction, farming, and pork producing. These jobs took him from Utah to France and Germany, back to Utah, and then to New Mexico, California, Arizona, Nevada, then finally to Idaho where he lived the last 50 plus years.

Garth married Pauline Warren on March 30, 1947 in Elko, NV. They had one daughter, Lynda Mar Youd. Their marriage later ended.

Garth married LaRue King on Jan. 17, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV, and often said, “She was the best thing that ever happened to me.” They took on the challenge of blending their families including Joy Andreason (John Swapp), Lynda Youd (Myrlin Maynard), Kathleen Clayson (Dean Andrus), Norene Clayson (Dean Shelman), J. Paul Clayson (Suzy Medellin), and later added Janel Youd (Mike Mitchell).

Garth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held a current temple recommend. He kept a sharp mind ‘til the end, reciting cowboy poetry and could tell you to the penny where all his accounts stood. Despite having low vision and significant hearing loss in his declining years, he was creatively self-sufficient and positive, making light of his limitations frequently commenting he was healthier than all of his sons-in-law.

Garth was preceded in death by his son, Paul, on July 20, 2002 and his wife, LaRue, on Feb. 8, 2012 after 54 years of marriage. Together, Garth and LaRue have six children, 32 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He was very proud of his family and often said, “When I look at my family, I know I’ve done something right.”

