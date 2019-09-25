Aberdeen School District may have issues in the future

Aberdeen School District auditor Morgan Hatt addressed the Aberdeen trustees Wednesday, Sept. 18, about the school finances. Present at the meeting were Elaine Blik, Mike Shackelford, Todd Lowder, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen.

Hatt told trustees the school district is in great shape financially right now, but if they have to continue maintaining the school without the plant facility levy, their carryover amount will continue to go down. The audit was for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

The revenue for the district general fund was $5.7 million. The local revenue was down, but the state revenue was up. The expenses totaled $6.3 million. Part of that was because…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!