Thanks for support of son-in-law

To the editor,

This letter is to thank all the citizens of Power County and American Falls for all their encouragement and support given to my son-in-law David Preston.

David dedicated the last 20+ years to Power County Sheriff’s Department. He wanted nothing more than to be in law enforcement and to serve and protect the residents of American Falls and Power County. He facilitated many classes to help fellow officers become more successful. He has been promoted steadily through the ranks and has received many citations and rewards for exemplary performance.

Then because of a misconstrued action David was forced to leave his lifelong career due to the PREA Act 2003 signed into law by President Bush. Its intent is to protect prisoners from unwanted sexual advances and/or sexual harassment from law enforcement. This law can be applied two ways: per an individual’s actions or by an office’s actions. Individual action results in termination and an office’s actions can be any one of several disciplinary actions. David’s actions had no sexual intentions or harassment. It was an action meant for encouragement; not any different from what a coach might show a team player as he is sent out on the court or field of play.

It is possible that when you get together with friends and family there is discussion of how the sheriff’s decision is just not right or fair, especially when other employees of Power County have had serious infractions yet they are still employed as well as promoted. I would plead with each and every one of you to please contact the Idaho Attorney General of the State of Idaho if you have any knowledge or concerns of wrong doing. Any issues must meet three criteria. If one person sends a letter it could possibly be explained away. But if there are several requests for qualified issues they would not be easily dismissed. Please go to the following web site to learn about the criteria needed and the AG’s mailing address: www.ag.idaho.gov.

Thank you all again for your support and for considering my plea.

Deborah M. Privett

Pocatello

P.S. I don’t mean that David should not be disciplined. He took full responsibility for his actions. I just meant that the punishment far outweighed the crime.