By Slim Randles

“Labradoodles? Some lady in the city has Labradoodles,” Doc said, putting down the paper.

“Hope it isn’t catching,” said Dud.

We knew without being told what a Labradoodle was, of course. It meant that a good retriever got too close to one

of those tippy-toe prancing fluffs and now there are puppies that need goodhomes. We’d been broken in to this world

by cockapoos and peekapoos, so a genuine Labradoodle

wasn’t that much of a stretch. At least it gave us something

to talk about over coffee.

“You know…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!