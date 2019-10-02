Press Opinion, Times Opinion

Some lady in the city has Labradoodles!

By Slim Randles

“Labradoodles? Some lady in the city has Labradoodles,” Doc said, putting down the paper.
“Hope it isn’t catching,” said Dud.
We knew without being told what a Labradoodle was, of course. It meant that a good retriever got too close to one
of those tippy-toe prancing fluffs and now there are puppies that need goodhomes. We’d been broken in to this world
by cockapoos and peekapoos, so a genuine Labradoodle
wasn’t that much of a stretch. At least it gave us something
to talk about over coffee.
“You know…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *