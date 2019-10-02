By Lee Hamilton

You’re probably chuckling already. Seriously? “The joy of politics”?

That was pretty much the reaction I got the other day when, in the middle of a conversation about how confrontational,

adversarial, and downright unpleasant politics has become of late, I suggested that it could be both fun and a source of

satisfaction.

Yes, of course there are always irritations and inconveniences. And the often mean-spirited tone of today’s contentious politics is well beyond anything I encountered when I was in office.

But none of this erases the satisfactions that also come with the territory…

