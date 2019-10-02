A.F. Chamber offers free marketing for 2019 members

The Greater American Falls Area Chamber Board of Directors

is working with The Power County Press to have a special

chamber insert in the newspaper this November to highlight

chamber members and activities.

The chamber board encourages all 2019 members to send their business information to The Power County Press to create a ‘business card’ advertisement for this insert.

This is a free advertisement opportunity for all current chamber members. The insert is being paid by the chamber as a benefit of membership this year.

To take part…

