AFHS prepares for homecoming

American Falls High School will hold its homecoming celebration through Saturday, Oct. 5. The theme this year is “Fly Around the World.”

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the girls volleyball team will be playing

against Marsh Valley at Marsh Valley.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the homecoming parade will start at 1 p.m., and wind its way through American Falls. The homecoming football game will be against Battle Mountain, NV, at 7 p.m. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!

